Oakwood man wins auction for historic Wright Flyer wing fabric

Of course, the fabric is historic for another reason. It was part of the craft that achieved the first successful piloted, powered controlled flight at Kitty Hawk, N.C. in 1903.

A Heritage Auctions spokesman confirmed that Hix won.

“Dayton leads in aviation and space exploration,” Hix said in an email to the Dayton Daily News Wednesday. “I hope to inspire boys and girls of all ages in Dayton, and Ohio, and the world to start thinking about real, practical space travel; and figure out ways to do that.”

Hix said he has sought to contact space and automotive entrepreneur Elon Musk for more than 18 months.

“I’ve been working on getting in touch with Elon Musk and SpaceX to take a piece of the Wright Flyer (with) the first human boots on (the first manned) Mars landing,” Hix said.

Musk is CEO and founder of Space X, a private company that has worked to facilitate the eventual human colonization of Mars, among other endeavors.

Hix said the auction price “took a significant chunk of my retirement, and I’m not rich.”

Hix is a 1979 graduate of Oakwood High School, according to the Oakwood Register.