October business news in Dayton: 1 opening, 1 closing, 1 move, 7 project updates

In what’s being called a “once-in-a-hundred-years-change,” Honda plans more than 2,500 projected new Ohio jobs, in both a new battery production site about 50 minutes southeast of Dayton and re-tooled auto assembly and engine plants.

The plans include investing $700 million to re-tool existing auto and powertrain plants for production of electric vehicles, which will result in 300 new jobs.

Kroger sells Needmore Road property for $1.4 million

A Harrison Twp. business whose North Dixie Drive location was destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes recently bought the former Kroger store on Needmore Road for $1.4 million.

Pandora Beauty Supply is planning to open in its new location in January 2023, said Ken Jarosik, communication manager for the township.

A partnership tied to Kroger has sold real estate at 1934 Needmore Road for $1.4 million, new Montgomery County records show.

Downtown Dayton hotel tied to Convention Center will close in a week

One of downtown Dayton’s only hotels is going to close at the end of this month, raising questions about the future of a property many say is vital to the success of the Dayton Convention Center and the urban center.

The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St., across the street from the convention center, will close for the “foreseeable future,” said Commonwealth Hotels, a third-party management company that worked for the owner, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC.

“We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels throughout the portfolio,” said Brian Fry, president of Commonwealth Hotels. “We are also assisting in relocating future guest reservations.”

2 empty sites on one Riverside street becoming new restaurants

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

RIVERSIDE - Two empty Riverside buildings are getting new life with Chipotle Mexican Grill and Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering coming to the area.

The two buildings are close in proximity, with Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering opening soon at 4211 Linden Ave. and Chipotle Mexican Grill coming just down the road at 4215 Linden Ave.

Christopher’s is moving into a space formerly occupied by a Pizza Hut. A planned Chipotle will be located at the site of a former car wash. Both businesses will adapt or add on to the existing structures.

Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury customers in debt

Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

Dozens of consumer complaints and a recent court ruling show how a Dayton-based payday lender continues to bury low-income customers in debt through predatory loans.

The complaints detail customers who borrowed a few hundred dollars for short periods from NCP Finance, only to wind up owing thousands to pay them off. They range in time from before and after enactment of a 2018 law aimed to reel in the industry, which has been known for decades for trapping borrowers in cycles of debt.

The recent law is the state’s second take at regulating payday lenders after a 2008 reform was so porous it accomplished next to nothing, according to a report from state legislative analysts. Lawyers who have challenged payday lenders in court agree.

Wanted: Talent. Qualified workers. Thousands of them for Honda plant

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

One question that arises in the wake of Honda’s historic announcement last week of a $4.4 billion Dayton region investment in electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries to power them — where will Honda find the workers?

“The one thing that could put the brakes on Ohio’s manufacturing momentum, in my opinion, is a continuing or worsening labor shortage,” said Ryan Augsburger, president of the Ohio Manufacturing Association.

It’s a question that has been asked of Intel near Columbus, where at least 3,000 workers are planned, of Amazon near Union (about 1,800 workers) and of SEMCORP in Sidney (1,200 workers) — all big companies establishing big operations in rural areas near urban centers.

New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter.

Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.

“What I’m really excited about the most is the technology our golfers are going to have at their hands,” Loftis said. “A lot of these golfers have never seen this feedback.”

Fairborn business owner against city taking land for Broad Street upgrades

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

FAIRBORN — The city may seek legal action to acquire land as part of long-term, multimillion-dollar improvements to one of Fairborn’s main roads.

The city wants access to right-of-way property along Broad Street/Ohio 444 near Main Street as part of $5.55 million in future upgrades, Fairborn records show. One business owner whose land is in question said he is against the issue.

The city is seeking strips of land at 118, 133 and 137 N. Broad, as well as 1 S. Broad, the latter address the site of Ken’s Auto Sales Inc.

Bellbrook sees a flurry of new business openings as city looks to breathe new life in downtown

A string of businesses have opened their doors in downtown Bellbrook as the city has overhauled its approach to attracting economic development.

Several new businesses, including Outside the Box Art Studio, Realty One, Sweetheart’s Goodies, Sugarcreek Photography Gallery, and the Crafter’s Lodge, have opened their doors in downtown Bellbrook within the last 12 months.

Victoria Bauer, who owns and operates Heavenly Hair in Bellbrook, opened her salon in January.

Greene County to tear down old Fulmer grocery in Xenia

The old Fulmer grocery building in Xenia Towne Square will be demolished by early next year, a move the city of Xenia calls “a good first step” toward clearing the land for the Xenia Towne Square redevelopment.

Greene County received $100,000 in state funds to tear down the former Fulmer grocery, part of a $500,000 ask to demolish several eyesore buildings in the county. The city also committed $50,000 towards the demolition project, although those funds may not be needed in full, Xenia city officials said.

“We are pleased that Greene County included this demolition project in their overall grant, and look forward to completion,” said Xenia city Development Director Steve Brodsky.

