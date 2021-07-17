ODH releases guidelines to stop spread of COVID-19 in residential camps after two outbreaks in Miami Valley

The ODH recommends encouraging vaccination for all eligible campers, staff and volunteers and encouraging frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

To avoid spreading COVID-19 in large groups, the ODH recommends establishing cohorts or “pods” of campers and staff who stay together the entire camp, minimizing potential exposure. Whenever possible, campers should maintain at least three feet of space between any other camper in their cohort and six feet of space between someone outside their cohort.

Campers who are staying together in the same cabin, bunkhouse or other similar space do not need to wear masks, as long as they can maximize physical distance and there are no other cohorts nearby.

When other cohorts are nearby in an indoor space, the ODH recommends those who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask. If possible, the ODH recommends improving ventilation in any indoor spaces, such as by opening windows.

If someone is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the guidelines recommend a mask that covers the mouth, nose and chin to protect themselves and others. Masks should be worn indoors if it is not a residence, outdoors if social distancing is not possible and when riding, driving or operating public transit such as a bus, taxi, car service or ride sharing vehicle.

Regardless of vaccination status, people may be asked to wear a mask in a medical environment, the guidelines state.

Explore Public Health reports COVID outbreak at Camp Chautauqua

If anyone shows signs of COVID-19, they should stay away from others and seek medical care if necessary. Individuals who have or likely have COVID-19 should isolate for at least 10 days, the ODH reported. If someone is fully vaccinated, quarantining or testing after exposure is not necessary unless the individual develops symptoms, the ODH said.