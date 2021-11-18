dayton logo
State to give update on COVID-19, discuss behavioral health in kids

By Kristen Spicker
53 minutes ago

A Dayton Children’s Hospital representative will join the Ohio Department of Health’s press conference today to discuss COVID-19 and youth behavioral health in Ohio.

Mary Beth DeWitt, chief of child psychology at Dayton Children’s; ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff; and Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious disease of OhioHealth will speak during the press conference today at 11 a.m.

The public can watch the press conference live on YouTube.

After a decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations last month, Ohio is seeing the virus increase again in recent weeks.

Last week the state recorded more than 5,000 cases in a day for the first time since October and surpassed 6,000 daily cases for the first time in a month on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Ohio recorded a 21-day high of 459 daily hospitalizations and 56 daily ICU admissions, according to ODH.

With cooler temperatures and winter holidays approaching, health officials are encouraging Ohioans to get the coronavirus vaccine or booster shots to avoid another winter surge.

