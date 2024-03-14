ODNR begins 2024 state park photo contest

Photos for four of the five categories must be taken on or after Jan. 1, 2023, but photos for the Historic Horizons category can be taken on any date, to honor the state parks’ 75th anniversary.

For 2024, the ODNR said the contest will also be offering prizes courtesy of the ODNR’s reservation management provider Tyler Technologies. The overall grand prize is a DJI Osmo Action Camera, with an REI Co-op Trailmade 2 Tent with Footprint for second place and a Solo Stove Campfire for third place. The winners of the People’s Choice in each category will win a free night of camping at any state park campground, as well as a camping cook set.

Entrants can find submission forms and contest rules on the state parks photo contest website.