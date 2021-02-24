ODNR officer dies while responding to rescue at Rocky Fork Lake

A 13-year-old boy who fell through the ice was able to get out of the water and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl was found unresponsive by divers. She was also taken to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.

ODNR is continuing to investigate the incident.

Lagore served ODNR for 15 years and was responsible for the department’s first K-9 academy. He also led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program and was respected across Ohio for his skill with K-9s, according to ODNR.

He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, loved history and enjoyed vacationing with his family.

Lagore is survived by his wife Michelle, two young sons and his K-9 partner Sarge.