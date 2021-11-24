ODNR officer who died during rescue operation given posthumous award

ODNR Director Mary Mertz awarded Lagore the Director’s Award of Valor, presenting the award to the officer’s wife in a small ceremony.

Explore ODNR officer dies while responding to rescue at Rocky Fork Lake

On Feb. 23, Lagore responded to Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County on a report that two children had fallen through the ice. A 13-year-old boy was rescued and a 15-year-old girl died.