ODNR officer who died during rescue operation given posthumous award

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has posthumously awarded Officer Jason Lagore, who died in February while responding to a rescue at a Highland County lake where two teens fell through the ice.
ODNR Director Mary Mertz awarded Lagore the Director’s Award of Valor, presenting the award to the officer’s wife in a small ceremony.
On Feb. 23, Lagore responded to Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County on a report that two children had fallen through the ice. A 13-year-old boy was rescued and a 15-year-old girl died.
During the search, Lagore suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, where he was pronounced dead.
Lagore served for 15 years with the ODNR, beginning and leading the ODNR K-9 training program. He is survived by his wife Michelle, his two sons and his K-9 partner Sarge, who was officially retired from service last week.
“Back in February we lost not only a dedicated officer, but a loving husband and devoted father,” Mertz said. “Because of his courage and bravery in the face of danger, there is no one more deserving of this honor. I am proud of the work he did and the legacy he leaves behind.”
