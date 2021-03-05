ODNR warns about cold water despite warmer weather

The ODNR also warned about possible hazards as springtime rain creates high water and swift currents in lakes, rivers and streams.

High water from the snow melt has made navigation in the Great Miami River easier for the ducks and geese. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Specifically, it warned that high water can cover dangers like downed trees, eroded banks and other obstacles.

Glen Cobb, chief of the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, said boaters should scout the river or stream before launching any watercraft if there is high water.

For example, the ODNR said kayakers and other paddlers should never boat on streams with water spilling out of its banks, as well as to never try to boat over dams.

He also said they should share their boating plans with a responsible friend or family member.