Ohio AG sues contractor who scams Dayton-area tornado victims

Robert T. Green, 64, of Greenville, through his business TK Home Improvement LLC, is accused of soliciting homeowners whose property was damaged by the tornado outbreak and taking nearly $100,000 in payments between May 2019 and February 2020 but performing shoddy work or no work at all, according to complaints received by Yost’s Consumer Protection Section, the attorney general announced in a release.

“This grifter took advantage of homeowners who had been through a harrowing experience and were trying to rebuild and repair their lives,” Yost said. “This was a heartless con that we will rectify in court.”