Ohio approaches 50% of population finished with the COVID vaccine

This marks the first time since Saturday Ohio reported more than 6,000 daily cases.

The 67,439 total hospitalizations reported Wednesday is an increase of 457 when compared to Tuesday. It’s the most hospitalizations reported in a day in Ohio in more than three weeks and nearly double the 241 hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

In the last day, ICU admissions in Ohio increased by 28 for a total of 8,995.

Due to technical difficulties, there is a delay in the updates for some of the state’s COVID-19 data, according to ODH. As of 2:30 p.m., the Key Indicators dashboard, which includes Ohio’s 21-day averages, and the COVID-19 Hospitalization Metrics had not been updated.

We will add more information as the data is published.