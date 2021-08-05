dayton logo
Ohio Attorney General adds new defendants to FirstEnergy bribery lawsuit

FILE - In this 2015 file photo, FirstEnergy Corp. president and CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones appears at the company's Akron, Ohio headquarters. Six top executives from the company have been fired, including Jones, since the alleged $60 million bribery case, involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others came to light for a $1 billion nuclear plant bailout. Federal authorities say FirstEnergy bankrolled the $60 million bribery scheme aimed at getting the bailout approved in the Ohio Legislature. The 2020 arrests of Householder and four associates in connection with the scheme have rocked politics and business across Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)
Credit: Phil Masturzo

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker
Filing adds new ‘significant players’ to racketeering lawsuit

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost added new defendants to a bribery and racketeering lawsuit connected to FirstEnergy and former Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Larry Householder.

The new defendants include Charles Jones, the former CEO of FirstEnergy; Michael Dowling, former senior vice president for FirstEnergy; and former Public Utility Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo.

“This is the justice system working, holding bad actors accountable,” Yost said. “To restore public trust, everyone involved in this sordid matter needs to pay a price. The goal is to leave no doubt – among politicians, the powerful and the rich – that engaging in public corruption will ruin you.”

The new filing also seeks to recover a $4.3 million bribe FirstEnergy reportedly paid to Randazzo to help draft House Bill 6.

Yost claims Jones, Dowling and Randazzo were “significant players” in the enterprise. The lawsuit includes civil charges of pattern of corrupt activity, civil damages for criminal acts and damages for reputable harm.

