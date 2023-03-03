Ohio burn ban: What is it, and why do we have it?

Ohio’s open burning ban is now in effect, restricting when residents can set fires during the spring months.
What does the ban say?
The state law bans open burning outdoors in unincorporated areas statewide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in March, April and May, as well as again in the fall during October and November.
The ban includes burning yard waste, trash and other debris.
This is on top of Ohio EPA regulations that bans open burning in village or city limits, as well as burning food waste, dead animals and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt or any petroleum product at any time.
The Ohio EPA defines “open burning” as any set outdoor fire that doesn’t vent into a chimney or stack, including burning in a proper burn barrel.
Open burning is also not allowed when air pollution warnings, alerts or emergencies are in effect.
Why the seasonal ban?
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the ban was put in place because of heightened wildfire danger at times in the spring and fall.
In spring, wildfire danger is higher before plants have turned green, and in fall the danger is higher due to dry leaves and dead grass. In both seasons, the risk is higher due to warm, windy weather.
