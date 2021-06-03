Ohio closing in on COVID case goal previously tied to health orders

On Thursday, DeWine noted that about half of Ohio’s counties are reporting less than 50 case per 100,000 people.

Logan, Warren, Clark, Butler, Preble and Greene counties were all below 50 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday.

Montgomery County was at 53.6 cases and Champaign County at 97.7 cases per 100,000.

Vinton County didn’t report any cases in the last two weeks, making it the only county in Ohio with zero cases per 100,000.

Monroe County had the highest rate in the state, with 161,1 cases per 100,000.

While Ohio is continuing to see a decrease in COVID cases, state health officials warned that the virus is still out there.

Though the mask order is over, Ohioans who haven’t been vaccinated should consider continuing to wear a mask or get the vaccine, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said.