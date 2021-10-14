Ohio continues to see decrease in COVID-19 transmission rate

In the last day, the state recorded 5,143 cases. A week ago, Ohio’s daily case count was 6,310.

Ohio is averaging is 5,345 cases per day over the last three weeks and 4,774 cases per day over the last week.

As of Thursday, Ohio had 3,226 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 910 in ICUs and 621 on ventilators, according to ODH. Coronavirus accounts for 12.3% of hospital beds,19.41% of ICU beds and 13.12% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 4,900 (18.7%) hospital beds, 790 (16.85%) ICU beds and 2,830 (59.79%) ventilators available.

The state record 301 hospitalizations and 36 ICU admissions in the last day. Thursday is the third straight day with more than 300 daily hospitalizations reported in Ohio. The 36 ICU admissions is the second highest amount reported in the last three weeks.

Last Thursday, Ohio reported 323 hospitalizations and 27 daily ICU admissions. The state’s 21-day average is 252 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.

More than 54.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.97% of adults and 63.88% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 51% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 61.66% of adults and 59.56% of Ohioans 12 and older.