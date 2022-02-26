Ohio coronavirus data: Cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide

Coronavirus hospitalizations and cases in Ohio continue to mostly decrease across the state.
There were 1,330 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s key indicator dashboard. The 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases fell to about 2,123 across Ohio.
On Saturday, there are 86 new hospitalizations in Ohio reported. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 159.
ODH reported 10 new cases Saturday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 17.
One in 16 people who are hospitalized in Ohio hospitals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Saturday.
There are 1,151 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard, with 234 patients in intensive care units.
West Central of Ohio includes: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. In these regional hospitals, there are 106 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with 18 in intensive care units.
Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam are found in Ohio’s southwestern region where 272 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 64 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.
