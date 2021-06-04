Ohio COVID case average drops below 700

In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging less than 700 coronavirus cases a day, according to the state health department.
As of Friday, Ohio’s 21-day case average is 697. The state recorded 621 cases in the last day.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 1,104,001 total cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As cases have continued to decrease in Ohio, the state has gotten closer to a goal previously tied to public health orders, including the mask mandate.
Ohio reported 58.3 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. It’s just 8.3 points over the state’s goal of 50 cases per 100,000.
Previously DeWine said the state would lift public health orders once Ohio hit the 50 case mark. However, last month he announced that the order would instead expire at 11:59 p.m. on June 1.
About half of Ohio’s 88 counties were reporting less than 50 cases per 100,000 on Wednesday, including Logan, Warren, Clark, Butler, Preble and Greene counties.
Montgomery County was at 53.6 cases and Champaign County at 97.7 cases per 100,000.
On Friday, the state added 57 deaths to its total, bringing it to 19,980.
Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week and the date a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.
Because other states do not regularly report death data to ODH’s Bureau of Vital statistics, death data can fluctuate.
Hospitalizations increased by 85 Friday for a total of 59,497.
Over the last three weeks, Ohio is recording an average of 75 hospitalizations a day.
Six ICU admissions have been reported in the last day, nearly half Ohio’s 21-day average of 10.
As of Friday, 5,353,663 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,715,821 have finished it.