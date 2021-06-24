dayton logo
Ohio COVID case average drops to 315 for over last three weeks

Free walk-up coronavirus testing was available the old Greene County career technology Center near Xenia Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in partnership with Public Health Greene County. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio is averaging 315 coronavirus cases a day over the last three weeks, less than half the 801 cases a day the state averaged on June 1.

Cases have continued to decrease this month, with 621 cases reported on June 4 compared to 303 reported Thursday, according to Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio has only reported more than 500 cases in a day once in the last three weeks and more than 400 daily cases twice.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were slightly over Ohio’s 21 day average Thursday.

The state recorded 53 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its average of 47. Ohio has reported less than 50 daily hospitalizations 11 times in the last three weeks.

Eleven ICU admissions were reported Thursday, almost double the state’s 21-day average of six.

More than 5,536,000 people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine, with 47.36% of Ohioans having received at least one dose, according to ODH.

Nearly 5.1 million people in the state, or 43.59% of Ohioans have finished the vaccine.

