dayton logo
X

Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 pandemic today

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
28 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Health will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the state today at 11 a.m.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Holzer Health System CEO Dr. Michael Canady and ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Brian Kaminski are scheduled to speak during the press conference.

The press conference will be streamed live on YouTube.

In Other News
1
City of Dayton restarts mask mandate
2
COMING SOON: Dave Chappelle’s comedy club in Yellow Springs moving...
3
Ohio’s 21-day average surpasses 6,000 COVID cases a day; state adds...
4
Rescheduled: Tower of Power and Lettuce to play Rose in August 2022
5
Ohio Players bring the funk back home Saturday at the Levitt
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top