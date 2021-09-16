Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 pandemic today

The Ohio Department of Health will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the state today at 11 a.m.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Holzer Health System CEO Dr. Michael Canady and ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Brian Kaminski are scheduled to speak during the press conference.
The press conference will be streamed live on YouTube.
