Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visits Dayton to promote Imagination Library

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine read to children and helped sign them up for the governor’s Imagination Library at the Gem City Market in Dayton on Thursday morning.
The program was inspired by and partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to send free books to children each month.
“This is a great program,” DeWine said. “It’s a free book every single month for every single child from the time they’re born until they’re 5 years old. These are real books that get addressed to the child in the mail.”
The age-appropriate books are selected by early childhood experts, according to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library website. The program aims to reach children in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.
To enroll in the program, visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll. People can also donate at https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/donate.