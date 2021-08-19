dayton logo
X

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visits Dayton to promote Imagination Library

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
52 minutes ago

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine read to children and helped sign them up for the governor’s Imagination Library at the Gem City Market in Dayton on Thursday morning.

The program was inspired by and partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to send free books to children each month.

ExplorePHOTOS: Fran DeWine promotes Imagination Library in Dayton

“This is a great program,” DeWine said. “It’s a free book every single month for every single child from the time they’re born until they’re 5 years old. These are real books that get addressed to the child in the mail.”

The age-appropriate books are selected by early childhood experts, according to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library website. The program aims to reach children in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

To enroll in the program, visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll. People can also donate at https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/donate.

In Other News
1
Dayton Live to require masks for all shows
2
JUST IN: Air Force Marathon going virtual for second straight year
3
Ohio records new 21-day high as COVID daily cases surpass 3,400
4
Soap Box Derby: This world-famous event was first held in Dayton
5
COVID vaccines: Who should get a third dose?
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top