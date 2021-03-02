X

Ohio to give update on underreported COVID deaths today

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

By Kristen Spicker

The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to give an update today on the reconciliation of 4,000 coronavirus deaths that were initially not included in the state’s data.

ODH Director Stephanie McCloud and Chief Medical Office Bruce Vanderhoff are scheduled to attend a Zoom press conference at 11 a.m.

Last month, the state announced the additional deaths and said they would be added to the COVID-19 dashboard throughout the coming days.

“Although being reported this week, the deaths will reflect the appropriate date of death on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard,” read a press release from the department.

Most of the unreported deaths occurred in November and December.

The error was discovered by ODH during routine employee training.

We will update this story once more information is released.

