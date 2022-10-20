Ohio High Court: Cedar Fair pass holders not due refunds for COVID-shortened season

Ohio Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point and Kings Island, did not have to give a refund to 2020 season pass holders for the season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Fair did not open Cedar Point or Kings Island in May 2020 after state issued health orders in March kept amusement parks closed. In April, Cedar Fair announced that it was extending all 2020 passes through the 2021 season, and the parks were opened in July with an array of safety precautions.
One Cedar Point season pass holder filed a class-action lawsuit, seeking refunds on behalf of those who purchased season passes for the 2020 season.
The Supreme Court determined that Cedar Fair reserved its right in the season pass terms to adjust the dates of operation in its parks without notice and to close its rides and attractions “for weather and other conditions.”
“There is no question that Ohio’s government-mandated shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic was a condition that required Cedar Fair to close its parks for approximately two months,” the opinion stated.
