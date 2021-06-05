Ohio hits COVID-19 case goal previously tied to lifting health orders

In the two weeks from May 22 to June 4, the statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents was 49.5 cases.

At the height of the pandemic, around the end of November and early December 2020, that average was more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents. Specifically, an average of 939.1 cases per 100,000 people were reported from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13, 2020.