Ohio leaders react to death of ‘true public servant’ Colin Powell

“Former Secretary of State Powell was a true public servant and I had the honor of working with him during his time serving in the George W. Bush administration,” Turner said. “As the first African American secretary of state, he served our nation admirably and his legacy will not be forgotten.”

In an announcement on social media, Powell’s family said he died of COVID-19 complications and that he was fully vaccinated. He was 84 years old.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated,” the statement read. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”