Ohio looms large in Amtrak’s infrastructure spending plans

Four of Ohio’s six largest cities are key expansion areas for Amtrak as it plans how to spend its share of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn called the $66 billion it is expected to receive more funding in the passenger railroad service’s 50-year history combined during a recent interview with “Axios on HBO.”
“Half of that would go into building out intercity passenger rail across the country where in many cases it practically doesn’t exist today,” said Flynn, who named Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus as cities for expansion, along with Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. House Friday also includes broadband and utility funding.
This is not the first time Amtrak has mentioned Ohio’s cities in its plans.
Amtrak in February announced its proposal for five new routes in Ohio, pending approval of an infrastructure bill.
The routes proposed then were to connect Cincinnati with Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York and several other cities.
Dayton would have an intermedia station stop connecting Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, officials said.
As part of the plan, Ohio would gradually assume operational funding responsibilities, said Stu Nicholson, executive director for the transportation advocacy group All Aboard Ohio.
“They’ve done tweaks to different routes, and things like that, but there’s never been a national policy to go out and say, ‘Look, we want to provide more trains and more corridors, and serve more cities and more people.’ This is a first,” Nicholson said in February.
About the Author