Ohio minimum wage to increase 50 cents for non-tipped workers next year

Ohio’s minimum wage will increase 50 cents for non-tipped employees and 25 cents for tipped workers next year.
Starting Jan. 1, non-tipped workers will make $9.30 an hour and tipped workers will earn $4.65 an hour, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. Currently the minimum wage for non-tipped workers is $8.80 an hour and $4.40 an hour for tipped workers.
The increase applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year.
For employees at businesses that make $342,000 or less per year and for 14- and 15-year-olds the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. The state minimum wage for those workers is tied to the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, which takes an act of Congress and the president to change, according to the ODC.
A constitutional amendment passed by Ohioans in 2006 increases the state’s minimum wage on Jan. 1 each year by the rate of inflation. The Ohio minimum wage is determined by the Consumer Price index for urban and clerical workers over a 12-month period, according to the ODC. From Sept. 1 2020, to Aug. 31, the CPI-W increased 5.8%.