Ohio nears 1 million coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, ODH has reported 1,483 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the current case average to 1,555.

As of Saturday, 854 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, approximately one in 22 patients. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by three percent, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 50 people have been hospitalized, ODH reported.