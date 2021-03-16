Ohio opening COVID vaccine eligibity to those ages 40+ Friday; all residents March 29

The state received 400,000 vaccines this week and is expected to receive another 400,000 next week. The federal government has indicated that the week of March 29 Ohio will see a “significant increase” in vaccine shipments, DeWine said.

The mass vaccination site in Cleveland will receive about 210,000 vaccines over eight weeks, which is in addition to the state’s weekly allocation. The site, which is launching Wednesday, will be able to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people a day.

Multiple health departments told the governor they were ready to expand vaccine eligibility earlier this week.

“The consensus from talking to the health departments was that we need to open up vaccinations either further,” he said.

An estimated 1.5 million Ohioans will be eligible starting Friday under the additional eligibility announced Tuesday.

Currently, no COVID vaccine has been authorized for children in the United States. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 16 and older and the Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for ages 18 and older.

As of Monday, one in five Ohioans — or 2,390.412 people — have received at least one dose and ,1,396,736 people have finished the vaccine, according to the state health department.