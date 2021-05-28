Ohio records fewer than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for 1 week

The state reported 108 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 19,861. ODH updates COVID death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because some states do not regularly report deaths to the state health department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The date a death is reported does not reflect the day a person died.

Fourteen ICU admissions were reported in the last. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is recording an average of 11 ICU admissions a day.

The state’s hospitalizations were below its 21-day average on Friday. Ohio reported 81 hospitalizations compared to its average of 90 hospitalizations a day.

Friday also marked a new two-week low for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID in the state.

As of Friday, 713 inpatients had the virus in Ohio, according to ODH. On Saturday, May 15, there were 849 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio.

Just over 45% of Ohio residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 40% have finished it.

About 5,268,000 people in Ohio have started the vaccine and 4,620,000 have completed the inoculation.