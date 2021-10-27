Ohio records fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day

In the last day the state recorded 161 hospitalizations and 16 ICU admissions. A week ago Ohio reported 236 daily hospitalizations and 26 daily ICU admissions.

The state’s 21-day average is 223 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day, according to the state health department.

More than 6.45 million people in Ohio, or 55.2% of its residents, have started the coronavirus vaccine. More than 66.5% of adults and 64.52% of Ohioans 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Six million people, or 51.56% of Ohioans, have completed the vaccine, including 62.35% of adults and 60.27% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.