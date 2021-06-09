Ohio records fewer than 500 daily COVID cases for 5th straight day

Since the pandemic began Ohio has recorded 59,728 hospitalizations and 8,195 ICU admissions.

As of Wednesday, more than 5.4 million people in Ohio have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4.8 million have finished the vaccine.

The state is scheduled to announced the third winners of the Vax-a-Million campaign tonight at 7:29 p.m.

One Ohioan ages 18 and older will receive $1 million and a resident ages 12-17 will get a full college scholarship.

To be eligible for the drawing, residents must have received at least one dose of the vaccine and signed up at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/ or called ODH at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday.