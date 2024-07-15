Ohio Renaissance Festival announces cap on daily attendance

“These changes help us ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone. You’ll have reduced wait times and better access to the performances, vendors and food you love,” the post reads. “Tickets will ONLY be sold at the gate if we have capacity that day.”

The Ohio Renaissance Festival is an annual event that takes place on weekends from Labor Day weekend through the end of October. The festival is set up to resemble a 16th-century English village during the reign of Elizabeth I.

Entertainment includes costumed performers, jousting, craft shops selling period-themed handcrafted goods and artwork. Comedy, music, and acrobatic shows are scheduled daily along with vendors selling renaissance-themed food.

The festival routinely attracts more than 200,000 visitors a year, according to Scott Hutchinson of the Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Renaissance festivals are an industry all its own in the entertainment world, and there are some really awesome shows across the country to be in company with,” said Cheryl Bucholtz, longtime marketing director for the Renaissance Festival, in a September 2023 interview. “Since the ownership change in 2015, significant investment has been put into infrastructure, customer experience and participant experience at this festival.”

Dayton Daily News writers Greg Lynch, Alexis Larsen and Ed Richter contributed to this report.