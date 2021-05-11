Ohio reports 1,400 daily cases, nearly double Monday’s amount

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio dropped under 1,000 for the first time in two weeks Tuesday.

ODH reported 973 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the state Tuesday, compared to 1,242 on April 28.

Ohio recorded 143 daily hospitalizations in the last day, up from 87 reported on Monday. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 112 hospitalizations a day.

The state also reported 15 ICU admissions Tuesday, bringing its total to 7,939.

Ohio reported 13 deaths on Tuesday. The state updates death data twice a week and because some states do not regularly report deaths to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics the numbers can fluctuate. As of Tuesday, Ohio has reported 19,439 COVID deaths in the state.

More than 4,880,000 people in Ohio and 41.75% of the state’s population have received at least one dose of the coronavirus. Nearly 4,226,000 people in the state and 36.15% of Ohioans are finished with the vaccine.