Ohio reports 3,917 daily COVID-19 cases

Ohio has 5,449 (20.9%) hospital beds, 984 (21.21%) ICU beds and 3,085 (64.96%) ventilators available.

The state reported 274 daily hospitalizations and 29 daily ICU admissions on Tuesday. They were the highest daily totals since Oct. 26 when Ohio recorded 283 hospitalizations and 33 ICU admissions.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 207 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

The state reported 236 COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total to 24,763, according to ODH.

Ohio updates death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate because other state don’t regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

Nearly 55.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 66.95% of adults and 64.85% of those 12 and older.

More than 51.5% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 62.61% of adults of 60.54% of those ages 12 and older.