Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day

Ohio uses genomic sequencing on positive PCR tests to determine which variants are in the state. There must be enough of a sample with a high enough viral load for genomic sequencing to be performed.

Statewide, hospitalizations are also declining in Ohio. However, South Central Ohio reported a new record of 652 hospitalized COVID patients on Monday, according to the state health department.

“Certainly the signs of the downturn in some parts of the state do bring us renewed hope, but the reality is that many parts of our state is still on the rise in this tidal wave,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday.

To remove pressure for hospitals and health care systems, he urged Ohioans to get vaccinated and boosted. As of Monday, 61.09% of Ohioans have started the vaccine, including 71.16% of adults and 64.93% of residents ages 5 and older. Approximately 56% of the state’s population, including 65.77% of adults and 59.58% of those 5 and older, have finished their vaccination.

More than 7.14 million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.55 million have completed it, according to ODH. Nearly 3.19 million Ohioans have received an additional dose of the vaccine.