Ohio reports fewer than 1,500 daily COVID cases for 11th straight day

A man is silhouetted against the wall of a white tent as he gets a COVID-19 test at the Clark County Combined Health District's free COVID testing clinic at Hayward Middle School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

Ohio News | 6 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio has reported fewer than 1,500 new coronavirus cases for 11 straight days. In the past 24 hours, 1,449 new cases were reported, bringing the state to a total of 1,087,182 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current 21-day case average is 1,371 cases per day, the Ohio Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported just under 1,000 current coronavirus hospitalizations, an 11% drop in patients in the past week. Currently, about one in 21 patients are COVID-19 positive. The ODH reported 173 hospitalizations and 14 intensive care unit admissions in the past 24 hours.

Tonight, Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to give a statewide address at 5:30 p.m. about Ohio’s progress in the battle against coronavirus.

He is expected to discuss where the state stands and what’s being done to reach the end of the pandemic.

