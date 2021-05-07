Ohio reports fewer than 1,500 daily COVID cases for sixth-straight day

The number of hospitalized COVID patients also dropped Friday, with 1,056 patients reported. It’s the lowest number of people hospitalized in Ohio reported in two weeks. The second lowest number, 1,075, was reported on Thursday.

Ohio also recorded seven ICU admissions in the last day, about half the 21-day average of 13.

Ohio reported 84 deaths on Friday. However, the state only updates death data twice and week and the date a death is reported does not reflect the date of death.

Because some state do no regularly report death data ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, data can fluctuate.

Throughout the pandemic Ohio reported 19,425 total deaths in the state and 19,428 Ohio resident deaths.

As of Friday, more than 4.8 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and more than 4,059,000 people have finished the vaccine.

On Thursday, a key metric tied to Ohio’s public health orders continued to move in the right direction.

The state reported 140.2 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, making it the third straight week the number has decreased. Last Thursday, 155.6 cases were reported and on April 22 185.8 cases were reported.

If Ohio records less than 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks all the state’s health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted.

The case rate of 140.2 cases per 100,000 is the lowest the rate has been since mid October, according to ODH.