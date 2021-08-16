Ohio reports fewer than 2,000 COVID cases for second day in a row

In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 1,854 cases a day. In the last week, its average is about 2,567 cases a day.

The state reported 118 hospitalizations Monday, bringing its total to 63,351 since the pandemic began, according to ODH. It’s the fifth day in the last week Ohio has recorded more than 100 cases in a day.

Ohio’s 21-day average is 86 hospitalizations a day.

On Monday, Ohio had 1,458 COVID-19 patients in its hospital, nearly double the the 796 patients recorded on Aug. 4.

The state has 29% of hospital beds and 31.96% of ICU beds available, according to ODH.

In the last day, Ohio recorded seven ICU admissions. The state is averaging eight ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

More than 5.9 million people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 50.68% of Ohioans having received their first shot and 59.24% of those who are 12 and older.

As of Monday, 46.9% of Ohioans and 54.82% of residents 12 and older have finished the vaccine.