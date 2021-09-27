Ohio reports fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 3 weeks

Coronavirus patients account for 14.2% of hospital beds, 21.15% of ICU beds and 14.19% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio has 6,481 hospital beds (24.6%), 1,016 ICU beds (21.51%) and 2,875 ventilators (60.26%) available, according to ODH.

Earlier this month Ohio Children’s Hospital Association President and CEO Nick Lashutka said it’s not clear when COVID cases and hospitalizations will peak during this surge sparked by the Delta variant.

However, even if the spread of the virus begins to slow, it will still take time to return to the much lower numbers reported in mid June when the state was averaging fewer than 500 cases and 60 hospitalizations a day over a three-week period.

In the last day, the state recorded 205 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. Ohio’s 21-day average is 253 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

Nearly 53.8% of Ohioans, or 6.28 million residents, have started the coronavirus vaccine, including 64.97% of adults and 62.87% of those 12 and older.

Almost 50% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 60.54% of adults and 58.37% of those 12 and older.