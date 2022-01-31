Ohio reports fewer than 5,000 daily COVID cases; hospitalizations remain high

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted on Thursday the Cleveland and Northern Ohio area, which was by the omicron wave first in the state, is continuing to see a decrease in COVID inpatients while West Central and Southwest Ohio were slower to decline.

In West Central Ohio, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has decreased 13% in the past week and declined 11% over the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. In its ICUs, COVID inpatients have dropped 22% in the last week and decreased 7% over the past three weeks.

But compared to 60 days ago, the region’s seen a 92% increase in coronavirus patients in its hospitals and a 16% increase in its ICUs.

As for Southwest Ohio, which includes Butler, Warren, Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Highland counties, COVID inpatients have declined 22% over the last week and dropped 21% in the past three weeks, according to OHA. The number of COVID patients in its ICUs are down 10% in the last week and declined 4% in the past three weeks.

Over the last 60 days, COVID patients have increased 56% in the region’s hospitals and climbed by 20% in its ICUs.

Overall Ohio is seeing COVID inpatients getting closer to numbers reported at the start December. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in the state decreased by 23% compared to the last week, but is only up 1% from 60 days ago, according to OHA. As for ICU patients, those with coronavirus decreased by 24% over the last week and is down 26% from 60 days ago.

In the last day Ohio added 151 COVID hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions, according to the state health department. Its 21-day average is 359 COVID hospitalizations a day and 31 ICU admissions a day.

Of the 4,044 people with coronavirus hospitalized in the state as of Monday, 539 are in West Central Ohio and 773 are in Southwest Ohio.

From Jan. 1 2021 through Jan. 19, 2022, Ohio has reported 55,481 COVID hospitalizations among patients not full vaccinated and 3,372 among those who were fully vaccinated.

During that same time period, 16,820 people who were not fully vaccinated have died from COVID as well as 804 who were fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

More than 61% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.36% of adults and 65.16% of those 5 and older. Nearly 56.5% of residents, including 66.02% of adults and 59.92% of people 5 and older, have finished the vaccine.

About 7.16 million Ohioans have received at least one vaccine dose and 6.59 million people have completed it, according to ODH. More than 3.25 million residents have received an additional vaccine dose.