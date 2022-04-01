Ohio reports first pediatric flu death of the season

The first Ohio pediatric flu death of the 2021-2022 season has been reported in Ashland County.
An 8-month-old boy died, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The Ashland County Health Department investigated the death.
So far, Ohio has seen 972 flu-related hospitalizations this season compared to 108 reported during the same time period during the 2020-2021 season. Last season saw an unusually low amount of influenza than typical flu seasons, according to ODH.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 10,540 hospitalizations reported by this period.
The state health department said COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as face masks, social distancing, hand washing, reduced travel, school closures and more, likely contributed the decline of flu cases and hospitalizations last season.
So far this season, west central Ohio accounts for the most flu-related hospitalizations in the state. There have been 216 hospitalizations so far, which is approximately 22.2% of total flu hospitalizations reported in the state, according to ODH.
Southwest Ohio is third in the state with 160 flu-related hospitalizations, or 16.5% of the state’s total.
Montgomery County leads Ohio in flu hospitalizations with 138. Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties round out the top three with 76 and 66 hospitalizations respectively.
Flu activity typically peaks between December and February. To follow flu activity in Ohio, visit the state’s Influenza Activity dashboard here.
