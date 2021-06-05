Ohio reports fewer than 400 new COVID cases after higher numbers reported Friday

This mark was previously the point where the governor said the state would lift public health orders. However, last month he announced the orders would be gone as of 12 a.m. June 2.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the past 24 hours were both below their 21-day averages.

Ohio had 25 reported hospitalizations in the past day, with a 21-day average of 75. The state reported six ICU admissions due to the virus in the past 24 hours, below the 21-day average of 9 admissions.

As of Saturday, 5,370,209 Ohioans have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, or 45.94% of the total state population.

Of that number, 4,742,886 residents have completed their vaccinations, or 40.58% of the population.