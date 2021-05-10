Ohio reports fewest number of daily cases in 3 weeks for second-straight day

In the last day, Ohio recorded 87 hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 114. It’s the fourth-straight day Ohio reported fewer than 100 daily hospitalizations.

As of Monday, Ohio had 1,002 COVID patients hospitalized across the state, according to ODH. It’s the lowest number reported in two weeks and sixth consecutive day the number of hospitalized COVID patients decreased in Ohio.

The state also reported 18 ICU admissions on Monday. It was just above the 21-day average of 13.

More than 4,863,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday, and more than 4,188,000 people are fully vaccinated.