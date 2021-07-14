Ohio reports more than 400 COVID cases as health experts monitor increase

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said Wednesday that it’s too soon to tell if the recent increase is due to rising delta variant cases in Ohio or from the Fourth of July holiday.

All three vaccines available in the country are effective at protecting against the variant, he added.

“Vaccination remains our best defense and in fact offers excellent protection,” he said.

As of Wednesday 48.26% of Ohioans have started the vaccine and 45.2% completed it.

More than 5,640,500 people in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also up in Ohio Wednesday.

The state reported 44 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its 21-day average of 33.

The 10 ICU admissions Ohio reported was double the 21-day average of four.