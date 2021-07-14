Ohio reports more than 400 COVID cases as health experts monitor increase

Ohio reported more than 400 daily cases of coronavirus, the second highest amount recorded in the last three weeks, as health officials monitor a slight uptick in cases.
The stated recorded 407 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s second time this month Ohio has reported more than 400 COVID-19 cases. On July 1, the state reported 579.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 1,115,242 total cases.
In the last 21 days, Ohio is reporting an average of 264 cases a day.
ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said Wednesday that it’s too soon to tell if the recent increase is due to rising delta variant cases in Ohio or from the Fourth of July holiday.
All three vaccines available in the country are effective at protecting against the variant, he added.
“Vaccination remains our best defense and in fact offers excellent protection,” he said.
As of Wednesday 48.26% of Ohioans have started the vaccine and 45.2% completed it.
More than 5,640,500 people in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also up in Ohio Wednesday.
The state reported 44 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its 21-day average of 33.
The 10 ICU admissions Ohio reported was double the 21-day average of four.