Ohio reports more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day

For the second day in a row, Ohio reported more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus.
The state recorded 4,600 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health, making it the highest number of cases reported in the last three weeks.
It’s also the second time the state has surpassed 4,000 daily cases since early February.
In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 2,739 cases a day, according to ODH. The average is 3,481 cases a day in the last week.
As of Monday, the state was averaging a 9.4% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests. It’s Ohio’s highest positivity rate since January.
Wednesday also marked the second day ODH reported more than 200 hospitalizations in Ohio.
On Tuesday, the state recorded a 21-day high of 277 hospitalizations and 225 hospitalizations Wednesday.
It’s averaging 124 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.
Ohio also recorded 19 ICU admissions in the last day, bringing its total to 8,736, according to ODH. The state’s 21-day average is 11 ICU admissions a day.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,142 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals and 617 patients in ICUs.
Coronavirus patients accounted for 7.9% of hospital beds and 12.86% of ICU beds, according to ODH. The state has 22.2% of hospital beds and 24.89% of ICU beds available.
More than 60% of Ohioans ages 12 and older and 62% of those 18 and older have started the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 6,013,668 people in the state have received at least one dose, according to ODH.
More than 55.5% of residents 12 and older and 58% of Ohioans 18 and older have finished the vaccine.