Ohio reports more than 700 COVID cases for second straight day

More than 700 coronavirus cases were reported in Ohio for the second day in a row Wednesday.
The state recorded 785 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,119,298, according to the Ohio Department of Health. On Tuesday, Ohio reported 744 daily cases.
It’s more than double Ohio’s 21-day average of 380 cases a day.
As COVID cases continue to increase in the state, hospitalizations are starting to show signs of a similar trend.
Ohio reported more than 60 hospital admissions for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Sixty-six hospitalizations were recorded in the last day, nearly double Ohio’s 21-day average of 34.
Throughout the pandemic, the state has reported 61,325 hospitalizations.
Ohio’s ICU admissions were just about its three-week average with six reported Wednesday compared to its average of four.
As of Wednesday, 5,681,055 people in Ohio have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,321,813 have finished it, according to ODH.