Ohio reports more than 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Friday

For the first time in nearly a week, Ohio reported more than 7,000 daily COVID-19 cases.
In the last day, the state recorded 7,475 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The last time Ohio reported more cases was Friday when the state added 8,447 cases to its total.
Ohio is averaging 6,580 cases a day in the last three weeks and 6,523 cases in the last week.
As of Thursday Ohio had 3,700 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, as well as 1,063 in its ICUs and 695 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients account for 14% of hospital beds, 22.36% of ICU beds and 14.86% of ventilators in the state, according to ODH.
Ohio has 5,936 (22.5%) of hospital beds, 915 (19.24%) ICU beds and 2,862 (60.46%) of ventilators available.
Three hundred people were hospitalized with COVID in the last day and 24 COVID patients were admitted to the ICU.
Ohio is averaging 240 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH.
More than 6.26 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 53.58% of the state’s population
Nearly 64.75% of adults have started the vaccine, as well as 62.62% of those 12 and older.
Nearly half of Ohioans having finished the vaccine, including 60.24% of adults and 58.05% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.