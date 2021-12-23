Ohio reports nearly 16,000 daily COVID cases, sets record for 3rd straight day

Ohio’s two-week COVID transmission rate climbed back over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time in months. The state is averaging 1,009.6 cases per 100,000 people. Cuyahoga County, which has the highest transmission rate in the state, was more than double the statewide average with 2,509.9 cases per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high transmission rate as more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Thursday, ODH reported the following transmission rates for local counties:

Clark County: 1,021.8 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 848.7 cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 819.8 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 802.3 cases per 100,000 people

Miami County: 745 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 714.6 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 667.9 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 659.8 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 530.4 cases per 100,000 people

There were 4,747 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ohio Thursday, with 1,208 people in ICUs and 770 on ventilators, according to the state health department.

One in four patients hospitalized in Ohio and one in three ICU patients have COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The number of COVID patients in the state’s hospitals has decreased 1% in the last week, but has increased 19% of the last three weeks. Coronavirus ICU patients are up 1% in the past week and increased 16% in the last three weeks.

In the last 60 days, the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio increased by 85%, according to OHA. COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU increased 60% during that same time period.