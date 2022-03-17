Ohio Supreme Court finds third set of Ohio House, Senate maps unconstitutional

The Ohio Supreme Court has announced that it found the third set of Ohio House and Senate district maps unconstitutional.
The court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to reconvene and file new maps with the secretary of state by March 28, and with the court by 9 a.m. on March 29.
This latest version was approved on March 2 in a 5-2 party-line vote with no Democratic support. None of the approved maps so far have received support from the two Democratic members of the commission.
The Ohio Supreme Court has thrown out both U.S. House maps and Ohio House and Senate maps as unfairly favoring the Republican Party, which dominates the General Assembly.
