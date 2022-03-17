Hamburger icon
Ohio Supreme Court finds third set of Ohio House, Senate maps unconstitutional

FILE—Freda Levenson, ACLU of Ohio legal director, appears before the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, during oral arguments in a constitutional challenge to new legislative district maps in this file photo from Dec. 8, 2021. Democrats bolstered by a high court victory earlier this month appeared to be digging in their heels Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, against another round of gerrymandered legislative maps in Ohio. The state's bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission repeatedly recessed for long stretches ahead of a midnight deadline set by its members to hash out a compromise that satisfies members of both parties. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

Credit: Julie Carr Smyth

caption arrowCaption
By Daniel Susco
10 minutes ago

The Ohio Supreme Court has announced that it found the third set of Ohio House and Senate district maps unconstitutional.

The court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to reconvene and file new maps with the secretary of state by March 28, and with the court by 9 a.m. on March 29.

This latest version was approved on March 2 in a 5-2 party-line vote with no Democratic support. None of the approved maps so far have received support from the two Democratic members of the commission.

The Ohio Supreme Court has thrown out both U.S. House maps and Ohio House and Senate maps as unfairly favoring the Republican Party, which dominates the General Assembly.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

