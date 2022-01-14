Ohio Supreme Court rules congressional map unconstitutional

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Friday the state’s new congressional district maps were invalid gerrymandering, ordering the Ohio General Assembly to draw a new plan in the next 30 days.
It was the second loss for Republican-drawn maps this week. On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled against the state house and senate boundaries, saying those also were improperly drawn to favor Republicans. In that ruling, the justices gave the Ohio Redistricting Commission 10 days to come up with new ones.
The 4-3 decision Friday invalidated a bill by the General Assembly that redrew 15 of the state’s U.S. congressional districts, saying the map violated the Ohio Constitution’s gerrymandering prohibitions.
In the court majority, Justice Michael P. Donnelly wrote the General Assembly “did not heed the clarion call sent by Ohio voters to stop political gerrymandering.”
“The bill resulted in districts in which undue political bias is—whether viewed through the lens of expert statistical analysis or by application of simple common sense—at least as if not more likely to favor Republican candidates than the 2011 reapportionment that impelled Ohio’s constitutional reforms,” he continued.
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Justices Melody Stewart and Jennifer Brunner joined Donnelly’s opinion. Justices Sharon Kennedy, Patrick Fischer and R. Patrick DeWine formed the dissent in a jointly-written opinion.
“It is impossible to draw a map with equally populated districts that contains fewer county splits and still meets the other criteria of the amendment,” the dissenting opinion read. “So what the majority is essentially saying is: we don’t like the legislature’s choices of counties to divide; it should have divided different ones. But that’s a matter of policy preference—it has nothing to do with the law.”
The maps were signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in November.
Critics contended the maps unfairly favored Republicans and unfairly split three Democratic counties —Hamilton, Summit and Cuyahoga — among multiple districts.
In the majority opinion, Donnelly wrote: “When the dealer stacks the deck in advance, the house usually wins. That perhaps explains how a party that generally musters no more than 55% of the statewide popular vote is positioned to reliably win anywhere from 75 percent to 80% of the seats in the Ohio congressional delegation. By any rational measure, that skewed result just does not add up.”
