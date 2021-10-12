dayton logo
Ohio surpasses 300 daily COVID hospitalizations for first time in 5 days

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
2 hours ago

For the first time since Thursday, Ohio reported more than 300 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state recorded 323 hospitalizations in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Five days ago, on Oct. 7, the Ohio reported 323 hospitalizations.

ICU admissions were also up Tuesday. Ohio reported 31 ICU admissions, making it the second time the state exceeded 30 admissions this month.

ajc.com

The last time Ohio surpassed 30 daily ICU admissions was on Oct. 1 when the state reported 32.

In the last 21 days Ohio is averaging 250 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day.

While daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions were up Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals continues to decrease.

The state reported 3,407 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, including 943 in ICUs and 646 on ventilators, according to ODH.

Ohio has recorded fewer than 3,500 coronavirus in its hospitals for seven days in a row and fewer than 950 patients in ICUs for six consecutive days.

COVID-19 patients account for 12.9% of Ohio’s hospital beds, 19.97% of ICU beds and 13.57% of ventilators.

The state has 5,380 (20.4%) hospital beds, 956 (20.25%) ICU beds and 2,856 (59.97%) ventilators available as of Tuesday, according to ODH.

Ohio recorded 4,456 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,474,723.

It’s 21-day average is 5,515 cases a day. In the last week the state is averaging 5,033 cases day.

Ohio reported 202 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

ODH updates COVID-19 death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

As of Tuesday, 54.55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.84% of adults and 63.75% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 51% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 61.53% of adults and 59.42% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.

